Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 5.5%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $26.04. 6,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 810,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,184 shares of company stock worth $6,972,793 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.