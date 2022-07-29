Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $365.08

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 365.08 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 342.80 ($4.13). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 344.60 ($4.15), with a volume of 159,582 shares.

VSVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 480 ($5.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.72) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 454 ($5.47).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 364.80. The stock has a market cap of £920.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

