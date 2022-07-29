VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,365,000 after buying an additional 1,388,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after buying an additional 496,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after buying an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after buying an additional 4,574,301 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

