Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Insider Activity at Victory Capital

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 13.8% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,831 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 399,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

