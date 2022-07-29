VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Trading Up 3.6%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.56. Approximately 4,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

