VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Trading Up 0.6%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. 17,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 7,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.