Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vinci stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Vinci has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $29.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCISY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vinci from €118.00 ($120.41) to €112.00 ($114.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

