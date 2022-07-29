Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.50. 47,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 151,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Mack acquired 75,750 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $101,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,433.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,729 shares of company stock worth $113,401 over the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Stories

