Visa Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Oppenheimer has a “Maintains” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on V. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $211.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average of $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.