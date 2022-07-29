Visa (NYSE:V) Given Maintains Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their maintains rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

