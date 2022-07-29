Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $242.00 at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $262.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

