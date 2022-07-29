VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.06. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 232,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Stories

