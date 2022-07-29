VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the June 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VIVO Cannabis Stock Performance

VIVO Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,806. VIVO Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis Inc produces and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. It offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils; and cannabis-derived products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina brands. The company also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Harvest Medicine brand; and HMED Connect telemedicine platform, an online medical cannabis platform.

