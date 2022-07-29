Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$2.65 price target on the stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Vizsla Silver stock opened at 1.20 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 2.87.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company's flagship asset is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. It also holds an interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares situated in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada; and option to earn a 60% interest in the Carruthers Pass copper property located in British Columbia.

