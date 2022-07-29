Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,512,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.02. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

