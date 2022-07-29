W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WRB opened at $61.80 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

