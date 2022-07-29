Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

WNC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.31 million, a PE ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,854 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

