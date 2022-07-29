Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

ETR:WAC opened at €18.30 ($18.67) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.22. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.56. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($31.53).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

