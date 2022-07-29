Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $129.83. 162,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

