Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

DIS opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.