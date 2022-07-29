Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Warehouse REIT to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 205 ($2.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.03).

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.83) on Friday. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.81. The firm has a market cap of £644.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.56.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,102,165.46). In other news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 17,677 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($36,205.90). Also, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,102,165.46).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

