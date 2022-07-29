Warp Finance (WARP) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $46.19 or 0.00191637 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $215,889.88 and $97,937.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

