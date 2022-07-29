Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of WAYN remained flat at $25.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

