Wedbush Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

