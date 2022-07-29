Wedbush Weighs in on General Motors’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $7.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

General Motors Trading Up 3.1 %

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.74 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

