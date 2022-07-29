Wedbush Weighs in on IVERIC bio, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

