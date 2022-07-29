WEMIX (WEMIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58.70 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00010300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $298.09 million and $58.70 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00874780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

