WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSBC. B. Riley cut their price target on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $906,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. State Street Corp boosted its position in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 569,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 79.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 162,811 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 134,416 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

