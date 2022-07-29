Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Trading Up 0.4%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.