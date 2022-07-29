Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $24.01 Per Share

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Whirlpool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $24.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $24.61. The consensus estimate for Whirlpool’s current full-year earnings is $24.29 per share.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.73. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.98.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.