Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,028 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

