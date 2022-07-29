Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 4,331 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

