Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

