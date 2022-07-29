Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.86 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

