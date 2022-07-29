Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CI Financial worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in CI Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CI Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CIXX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

CI Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CIXX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

CI Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

