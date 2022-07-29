Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,155,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,895,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,047,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,900,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $43.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52.

