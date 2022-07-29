WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Trading Down 4.9%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.35. 109,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 75,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

WildBrain Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$406.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

