William Banyai Sells 378 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $16,325.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,174,505.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, William Banyai sold 318 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $11,699.22.

On Monday, May 23rd, William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $43.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.12. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.