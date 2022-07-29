Wincanton (LON:WIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $375.54

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.54 ($4.52) and traded as low as GBX 358.85 ($4.32). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.40), with a volume of 110,286 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Wincanton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 375.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.29 million and a PE ratio of 990.79.

Wincanton Increases Dividend

About Wincanton

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wincanton’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

(Get Rating)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

