Wincanton (LON:WIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $375.54

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.54 ($4.52) and traded as low as GBX 358.85 ($4.32). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.40), with a volume of 110,286 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Wincanton Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 375.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.29 million and a PE ratio of 990.79.
Wincanton Increases Dividend
About Wincanton
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.
