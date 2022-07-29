Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Wingstop updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.57 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.57 EPS.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $124.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,170. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

