Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,703,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,336,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

