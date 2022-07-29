WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Trading Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 23,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 24,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.