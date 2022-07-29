WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Trading Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 23,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 24,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.
