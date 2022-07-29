WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 1,512.5% in July

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,512.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance
DXJS opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $47.68.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
