WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 1,512.5% in July

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,512.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

DXJS opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund ( NASDAQ:DXJS Get Rating ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.46% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

