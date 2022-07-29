Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,900

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.19) to GBX 3,900 ($46.99) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,350 ($28.31) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($44.10) to GBX 2,700 ($32.53) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,091.67.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

