Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PHT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.