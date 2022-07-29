Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 99.7% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.