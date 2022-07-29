Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 137,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Silver Crest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.96 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Silver Crest Acquisition Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.