Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Velocity Acquisition worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VELO. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velocity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.94.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

