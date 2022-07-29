Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,621 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 350.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 628.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also

