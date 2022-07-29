Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 12,710 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of IG Acquisition worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 15.3% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,084,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 650,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

IG Acquisition Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.